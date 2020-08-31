‘Dancing With The Stars’ Drops Clues For Season 29 Cast But All Fans Want Is Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Back

Longtime fans of the celebrity ballroom competition have no interest in watching without the longtime hosts.

Dancing with the Stars fans reacted to a teaser posted by ABC ahead of the official announcement of the celebrities who will compete on Season 29. But some were more concerned with who will be hosting the show.

As casting rumors continue to swirl, the network provided the biggest clues yet as to who some of the 15 sequined celebs will be. In a teaser posted to Instagram, viewers were asked to “Guess the Star.”

A series of fifteen emoji was then shown as a hint to some of the mystery celebs’ identities. The emoji included a football, a bridge, a horse, a panting smiley face, a red car, a microphone, a crown, a gymnast, and a megaphone. It’s unclear if each emoji represented a different person or if they were combined clues for just three DWTS celebrities.

In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, the DWTS powers-that-be asked fans to comment on which stars they think will be announced.

But many DWTS watchers were still angry over the unexpected firing of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last month. Bergeron and Andrews will be replaced by a solo Tyra Banks for Season 29.

In the comments section to the post, longtime viewers lashed out in response to the guessing game as they demanded the original host of 28 seasons be part of the show. Others flat out said they will not be watching this season.

“No Tom. No watching,” one viewer wrote.

” I second that!” another added. “He was the face of the show.”

“You better announce bringing back [Tom Bergeron] and [Erin Andrews] or you are going to lose a lot of viewers!” another wrote.

“Is it Tom Bergeron? No? Then I don’t care,” another chimed in.

Amid rampant casting rumors, several fans rattled off already rumored names including Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

As for those hoping to see Bergeron back, he recently confirmed that his dancing days are “behind” him. He also refused to call his former show by its real name and instead cheekily referred to it as Footwork With the Famous.

“On to new challenges, like figuring out how to program my universal remote,” Bergeron told his Instagram followers last week.

The only confirmed cast members for Dancing with the Stars are Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy singer AJ McClean. The full cast list for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 2.