Melania Trump Reportedly Compared The White House To An ‘Out-Of-Control Circus,’ Run By The Trump Kids

Reports have swirled for years that Melania Trump and her husband’s adult children, particularly Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have a strained relationship. Now, a new book details how the First Lady feels about the running of the White House and Ivanka’s political ambitions – and it isn’t good.

In the new book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady by Melania’s former friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author reportedly claims that Melania thinks that the president’s eldest children are pretending to be in charge, as the Daily Mail revealed.

“Melania would discretely shake her head in disgust over these two running around the White House saying ‘look at me, look at me’ and acting like they were the ones in charge,” a source said she wrote. “While Melania strived for peace and order in her new home, she compared the White House to an out-of-control circus thanks to its self-appointed co-ringleaders Ivanka and Don Jr.”

She was apparently particularly irritated by Ivanka’s ambitions to become the first female leader of the United States.

“Melania would roll her eyes whenever she heard Ivanka ramble on about her grand plan on becoming America’s first female president with Jared by her side,” the book claimed.

Usually, Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband, would chime in and say that Ivanka is a leader who the people love.

“Look at her,” he is said to have exclaimed.

“Melania would mumble ‘no thank you,'” in response, Winston Wolkoff allegedly wrote.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The eldest Trump son reportedly also believed that he would soon be the head of the United States, to which Melania would shake her head.

The First Lady is said to have called Ivanka “the princess” on several different occasions and described Ivanka, her husband, and Donald Trump Jr. as a bunch of “snakes.”

Additionally, the biography claimed that she tried to ensure that Ivanka wouldn’t be visible in the photos of Trump’s inauguration. It also detailed that the president’s wife felt like she had to compete with his eldest daughter for his attention, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Beyond the apparently frosty relationship between the Trump kids and Melania, the biography also claimed that she also has ambitions to be a historical leader of her own. The biography stated that she thinks of herself as a modern-day Jackie Kennedy who was bringing femininity and sophistication to the position.

The tome is slated for release on September 1.