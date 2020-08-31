Abby Dowse Is An ‘Angel’ In White Cropped Tank & Tiny Black Thong By The Pool

Abby Dowse showed off her killer body in a sultry new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she posed poolside and sported a cropped tank with a tiny thong. Her ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and perfectly showcased her assets.

Abby went braless under a white spaghetti-strap shirt with “Angel” written in black, pink, and yellow airbrush lettering. A halo could be seen above the “g” and “e.” The tank had a low-cut square neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The fabric cut off just above the model’s midsection, so her flat tummy was completely exposed.

On the bottom, Abby wore black lingerie in a U-shaped cut that showed off her abs in the front. The strings on the sides tied high above her hips, which drew the eye to her small waist. The high cuts showed off her famously long legs.

Abby completed her ensemble with a dainty gold necklace, a matching bracelet, and bright pink futuristic sunglasses. She also sported a pair of white Nike sneakers. The babe styled her blond locks down in natural waves.

The camera captured Abby sitting on the stone path beside her in-ground pool. In the background, two black lounge chairs could be seen. The area was surrounded by tall palm trees that provided shade over the pool, though Abby remained in the golden sunlight.

The stunner sat on her hip with her legs open as she rested one forearm on her knee. She leaned back on her other hand and curved her torso in a way that accentuated her figure. Abby stared through the glasses with parted lips.

The post received more than 8,000 likes in an hour, proving to be a major hit with her fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You look adorable babe!! Wow!!” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You’re a gorgeous angel Abby just when I thought things couldn’t get better there you are!” another user added.

“You are the most incredible woman!!!” a third person said.

“You look super cool. Phew I can’t handle it!!” a fourth fan said.

Abby always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy with her fairly active Instagram account. Earlier on Monday, she shared a shot of herself in some barely-there strappy lingerie as she posed with her practically-bare back to the camera. That post received more than 33,000 likes and counting.