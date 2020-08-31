Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Lavender Bikini While Posing On A Bed

On Monday, August 31, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 25-year-old posing in a bedroom with what appears to be closed closet doors behind her. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Miami, Florida.

Evgeniya flaunted her fantastic figure in a lavender bikini that featured a triangle top and a pair of high-cut tie side bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her toned midsection and curvaceous hips were put on full display. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a delicate necklace.

For the photos, the brunette bombshell wore her long curly hair down in a deep side part.

In the first image, Evgeniya sat on a bed with numerous pillows and a white duvet. She placed her hands on the bedding and tilted her head, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, puckering her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by moving her body slightly and turning her head.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation suggested that she had received treatment from the laser hair removal and skincare company LaserAway.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Evgeniya’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous in every way!” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“All the stars in the sky are not as fascinating as those in your eyes,” added a different devotee.

“How can someone be this beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Sexiest woman on the planet,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Evgeniya engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in revealing ensembles. Last week, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore frayed Daisy Dukes while skateboarding. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.