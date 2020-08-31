Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Cleavage In A Small Dress While Holding A Golf Club

Instagram model Lucy Robson flaunted her curvy figure in a sunny eye-catching snap for her latest update. In the photo, she was captured out on a golf course wearing a low-cut dress that accentuated her ample assets while holding a putter.

The 25-year-old has gained a large online following thanks to her looks and prowess on the links, and in this upload she was photographed out on a course. She was filmed on a sunny day with a golf cart behind her and rows of trees and shrubbery visible in the distance.

Robson knelt down on top of a towel on the grass with her legs pressed together as the sunlight shone on top of her head. She wore her blond hair down and parted to the left, and she tilted her head in that direction with a pensive look across her gorgeous face. The Cal Poly product rested the shaft of the putter across her left knee and held the gold and black-colored cover in her right hand.

The British beauty rocked a tight-fitting black dress with a plunging neckline. It had thin shoulder straps and left her shoulders exposed. The bottom bunched up to the top of her thighs, and the middle hugged Robson’s waist to embellish her hourglass figure. She sported a necklace with a large pendant to complete the ensemble. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her killer cleavage in the low-cut number.

For the caption, the golfer posed a hypothetical question which asked if fans would rather play a round with Jack Nicklaus, or eat a meal with Arnold Palmer. She included a flag-in-hole emoji before uploading the image on Friday afternoon.

Many of Robson’s 870,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the post, and nearly 25,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went live. She received more than 450 comments in that time. Fitness model Robin Gallant responded with a series of heart-eye emoji, and the replies were littered with those and heart emoji. Fans complimented’s Robson’s stunning appearance while replying to the caption.

“I’d rather have dinner with Lucy Robson,” golfer Katie Kearney cheekily responded.

“I would rather do both with you instead,” a fan wrote.

“I waited on Arnold [Palmer] at a Greek restaurant called Skopelos; consummate gentleman,” one follower revealed.

“Lunch with Arnie. I was lucky enough to caddy for him once at Pine Valley,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Robson showcased her curves in another white ensemble.