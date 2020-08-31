‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Dr. Neil Byrne Shocker & Hold Out Hope Things Aren’t As They Appeared

Viewers were shocked by what happened with Dr. Neil Byrne on Monday’s General Hospital, and they did not mince words while sharing their thoughts on social media. Everybody will have to wait for Tuesday’s episode to see how bad this situation is, but it looks as if most people are bracing for the worst while hoping for the best.

The show teased via their Twitter page on Monday that Alexis Davis and Neil would finally face a conversation that had been a long time in the making. The post also teasingly asked what the future held for the couple, and sadly, a stunning answer seemed to present itself at the end of the show.

Fans were left with the impression that after a fun time romping in bed together, Neil died while Alexis was briefly out of the room. General Hospital spoilers detail that Alexis will be feeling heartbroken during the September 1 episode, but it looks like fans aren’t ready to embrace this at face value yet.

“Hope this just a bad dream/nightmare for Alexis maybe she’s fearful & it’s not real! please!!! Alexis & Neil are so amazing together!” one General Hospital fan tweeted.

Alexis and Neil are finally having the conversation they should've had months ago. What does their future hold?

Tune into a heartfelt, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @NancyLeeGrahn pic.twitter.com/MTMiOsOPq2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 31, 2020

It certainly could be that this will turn out to be a bad dream on Alexis’ part. She has had a lot of difficult challenges over the course of her life and having Neil die right after they’d been intimate together would be the kind of thing Alexis could easily worry about having happen.

A twist like this would also be something in-line with what General Hospital writers love to do to fans. For example, a weekly preview last fall made it appear that Michael would attack Brad in front of Nelle. When the scene actually aired, however, it was just Brad’s imagination toying with him.

By the looks of the online reaction to what appears to be Neil’s death, General Hospital viewers would probably be quite relieved to see this turn out to be a similar type of fake-out.

“These two are fantastic together and have great chemistry. Please do not kill off Neil. @JoeFlanigan should be on the show long-term, it’s always a pleasure whenever he shows up on #GH,” detailed one person.

“I’ve got a long list of characters that they could have killed off before Neil but no, it had to be him!” another person angrily tweeted.

“@JoeFlanigan @NancyLeeGrahn What the heck?!! I sure hope it isn’t what it looks like! I love seeing Alexis & Neil together. Would like to see their relationship grow naturally & see what happens from there. Love you guys!” someone else said.

Will Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital bring a twist that shows Neil still alive and well after all? Spoilers seem to hint that Alexis is about to navigate some intense heartbreak, which doesn’t seem to be a good sign. Despite that, it seems clear that viewers are hoping that this slow-building romance didn’t actually come to a devastating, sudden end as it currently appears.