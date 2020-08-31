Jessica Simpson Glows As She Goes On A Drive-In Dream Date With Her Husband

The mom of three looked happier than ever as she went on a dreamy date with her man.

Jessica Simpson went on a dreamy drive-in date with her husband, Eric Johnson. The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer was glowing during an evening out with her spouse of six years.

In a new photo shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, Jessica flashed a big smile as she rode in the passenger’s seat in her husband’s car. The mom of three wore oversized, animal-print sunglasses and a light blue hoodie as she posed for a pic during a casual night out. Her blonde hair was worn down and in waves and she wore sparkling hoop earrings.

Eric also kept things casual in a gray t-shirt and baseball cap. The former NFL star smiled as he looked at the camera while sitting alongside his longtime love.

In the caption to the post, Jessica hinted that the two had a perfect socially distanced outing. The Open Book author teased that they went to a drive-thru and a drive-in, which meant there was no getting out of the car.

In the comments section to the post, fans raved about how fabulous Jessica looks at age 40. Some noted that she looks so happy and in love.

“You are really looking so happy and vibrant,” one fan wrote.

“That beautiful smile is everything good!!!! Happy date night!!!” another added.

“You still look like your 20s!!! Beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“Happiness looks amazing on you both!!” another commented.

Other fans wanted to know what drive-thru Jessica went to, with some wondering if it was the popular fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger. Others wanted to know if Jessica and her love went to the Metallica concert movie that played in drive-in theaters across the county over the weekend.

The new post is the first time in nearly two months Jessica has posted a photo with just her man. The doting mom’s Instagram feed is usually filled with family pics or posts of her individual kids. Jessica has been spending a lot of time during the coronavirus quarantine cooking with her kids and swimming in the family’s lavish pool.

Still, while she hasn’t been posting pics, Jessica recently revealed that during the pandemic she has had weekly date nights with her husband.

“Eric’s parents live five miles from here and my mom lives close by. So every Thursday, we’ll have a night together and the kids will be with their grandparents,” she told Self.

She added that they normally just hang out alone at home because she is a homebody, so it sounds like the drive-thru idea was the perfect idea for some rare time out of the house.