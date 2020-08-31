Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Toned Booty In Green Bikini, Cracks Joke About Tinkerbell

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. The bombshell babe shared a photo from a low angle in which she sported an incredibly tiny, Tinkerbell green bikini that barely covered her assets and perfectly showcased her muscles. In the caption, she joked about Tinkerbell’s backside being “phat.”

Lauren’s look included a strapless bandeau top with a ruffled layer. The fabric barely stretched over her bust and provided very little coverage. Her underboob slipped out beneath material, and a bit of her chest was on show at the top.

The model’s flat tummy and muscular back were on show between the top and a matching thong with the ruffled detail just above her derriere. The thin strings came up high above Lauren’s hips and put her curvy booty on full display. Additionally, the high cuts showed off her shapely thighs.

Lauren accessorized her look with a pair of silver stud earrings. Her blond locks fell behind her head in messy and natural waves.

The image saw Lauren posing beneath a large cluster of palm leaves in Cancún, Quintana Roo, according to the post’s geotag. The scene was mostly dim, though some natural light did slip through the leaves and highlight the fitness guru’s tan skin.

Lauren stood with her back arched and booty popped in a way that gave her extra shape. She stretched her torso and lifted her arms above her head to reach the trees. She leaned her head back with closed eyes and parted lips.

The photo was liked nearly 6,000 times in under half an hour, proving to be a huge hit with Lauren’s fans. It also garnered more than 150 comments, mostly filled with compliments for her killer body and praise for the clever caption.

“Tinkerbell came out of quarantine SLIM THICC,” fellow model Kourtney Kellar said with drooling emoji.

“She accidentally spilled the pixie dust on the booty,” another user joked.

“That is what a work of art looks like, so gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a fourth follower said.

Lauren has been having quite the time in Mexico over the last few weeks. She frequently shares snaps from her pool days and nights out on her account. In another post, the babe partied in Cancún while wearing a snake-print cropped shirt and a matching maxi skirt with a dangerously high leg slit.