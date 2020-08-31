Mike Pence Was Reportedly Put On ‘Standby’ To Take Over After Donald Trump’s Unexpected Hospital Visit

Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly put on “standby” in order to be ready to take over the presidency after Donald Trump was unexpectedly taken to the hospital in November 2019.

In a new piece on the book Donald Trump V. The United States by Michael S. Schmidt published by the New York Times, the author claimed that Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center one night.

Pence was told to be “on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.”

Ultimately, this didn’t end up taking place.

The book also details a second late-night emergency trip to the clinic on August 1st for what it calls a “cerebral event.”

While the White House has denied any rumors that something unexpected happened during the first stop at Walter Reed and that there was no late-night event, the accounting revealed that something different may have happened then was previously reported.

At the time, author Don Winslow reported that whistleblowers inside the administration said that the president, whose mental health is often speculated over, has suffered from small strokes and had to be taken to the medical center.

“One of the benefits of making videos that garner 5 million+ views is that you hear from a lot of people, including whistleblowers inside Trump administration,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a ‘series’ of ‘mini-strokes.’ WATCH.”

On Monday, Seth Abramson, author of Proof of Corruption, Proof of Consipracy, and Proof of Collusion weighed in on the news, saying that it was evidence that the White House lied about Trump’s trip to the center. At the time, they called it part of a routine workup.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

“Trump and Trump Administration Lied About His November 2019 Walter Reed Hospital Visit Being for Routine Bloodwork As Part of An Annual Physical; White House in Fact Feared Trump Might Have to Be ‘Anesthetized’ By Military Docs to Investigate a Still-Unknown Malady,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added that Americans still don’t know what the medical appointment was about, but that he believes the truth is being hidden from American voters.

There is no evidence that the hospital visit was anything out of the ordinary, but it wasn’t on Trump’s schedule and the staff at the institution reportedly wasn’t made aware in advance of the trip, leading to some speculation.