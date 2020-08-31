Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot In A Semi-Sheer Lace Bodysuit While Seductively Biting A Flower

Sierra Skye lit up her Instagram page this week with another tantalizing photo that has quickly earned the attention of her adoring fans.

The image hit the model’s feed on Monday and captured her sitting underneath the shade of a covered patio with large arched doorways. She posed in profile to the camera while sitting on her knees on top of a plush cushion on the floor, and turned her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with an alluring gaze. She also bit onto the leaf of a white flower, and let the rest hang out of her mouth in a seductive manner.

Sierra looked smoking hot as she worked the camera in a semi-sheer bodysuit from PrettyLittleThing that clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection while its thin shoulder straps offered a peek at her toned arms. The one-piece had underwire-style cups and a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse at her bronzed cleavage. It also featured neon yellow embroidery over its bodice and cups that drew even more attention to her ample assets.

The lingerie had several thick, flattering seams that further accentuated Sierra’s slender frame. It also boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that exposed her curvy hips, sculpted thighs, and derriere.

Sierra had most of her blond tresses wrapped up in a fluffy white towel, though a few locks spilled out and fell to frame her face. She reached one of her arms up and placed it on top of the cloth, ensuring that it would stay balanced on top of her head.

The model also added a slew of jewelry to her barely there look. The accessories included a silver chain bracelet, hoop earrings, and a trendy gold necklace with dainty butterfly pendants.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of Sierra’s racy ensemble, and have awarded the upload over 13,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments.

“Hi ur perfect,” one person wrote.

“So amazingly beautiful,” quipped another fan.

“Wow you look so sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Goals,” added a fourth user.

Sierra is hardly shy about flaunting her dangerous curves on social media. She often entertains her 4.1 million followers by showing some skin in racy lingerie as well as pieces from her endless swimsuit collection.

Another recent video from the star saw her enjoying a beautiful day in the sun in a strappy peach bikini. That post proved to be extremely popular as well, as it has been viewed more than 146,000 times and earned nearly 48,000 likes to date.