Lisa Rinna Rallies Fans With Bold Instagram Post Amid ‘RHOBH’ Backlash

Lisa Rinna redrew the line in the sand posting a divisive picture of a flag that reads “TEAM LISA F*CKING RINNA” 0n Instagram Monday.

The text featured bold, black letters in an all-caps font that could be found on a varsity cheerleader uniform. To offset the aggressive text, Lisa chose to place the light pink flag against a peachy pink background.

She captioned the picture with a series of emoji that symbolize her iconic catchphrase “give me a drink—and a Xanax.”

This pic comes just days after the premiere of the controversial Real Housewives of Beverley Hills Season 10 finale. Lisa has faced a ton of backlash from RHOBH fans after turning her back on lifelong friend Denise Richards. New cast member Garcelle Beauvais also insinuated that Lisa contributed to her own daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s eating disorder by posting provocative dancing videos on Instagram.

On the season finale, Lisa met up with Denise after Denise announced that she was leaving the show and sent out cease-and-desist forms to the cast and crew. The women attempted to repair their friendship, but the conversation quickly grew heated. The nail was officially put in the coffin of their friendship when Lisa accused Denise of trying to get the footage surrounding rumors that Denise had sex with former housewife Brandi Glanville removed. The women realized they couldn’t be friends and fans became divided into factions.

With more than 35,000 likes on this team-rallying photo, it seems Team Lisa still has a solid fan base despite the controversy.

“I need this on a t-shirt,” one user wrote.

“As if there is any other team we would consider!!” another wrote.

“Always and forever! You are the best hw ever, no one makes me laugh like you do,” a third chimed in.

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, who was recently fired from the show, even expressed her love for Team Lisa on the post.

However, other users commented on the post to express their loyalty to Team Denise.

These factions were created on this latest season of RHOBH. Denise started out the season as the odd housewife out after condemning the other housewives for insinuating that she partook in threesomes in front of her children and their friends.

Brandi Glanville added fuel to the fire when she told current housewives Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she had sex with Denise and was warned not to tell her husband, Aaron Phypers.