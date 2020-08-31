Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Cleavage In See-Through Lingerie For Latest Steamy Post

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders put her curvaceous figure on full display in a scintillating snap for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed in see-through lace lingerie that gave fans an eyeful of her curves.

The 33-year-old had not posted much on the social media platform recently, but she made a splash with this revealing ensemble. This pic was part of a recent photo shoot, and Sonders tagged photographer Kenny Roland in the snap.

Sonders was photographed in a bedroom as she knelt down on a rug at the end of a bed. There was a window behind her, and the white motif of the room helped the fitness model’s tanned skin and spicy outfit stand out. She sat down on her folded legs, and rested her body against the bed while raising her right hand near her face. The television personality put her left arm between her knees with her legs pressed together, as she looked off-camera.

The former Michigan State University golfer wore her long dark hair straight down and it cascaded down her back. Sonders rocked a see-through red lace teddy with embroidered floral patterns that left little to the imagination. She sported a pair of hot pink-colored high heels, and accessorized with a pair of giant money symbol earrings and a thin bracelet on her right wrist. Her athletic backside was accentuated by the alluring pose, and fans caught a glimpse of her ample assets in the racy outfit.

For the caption, Sonders mentioned the start of the work week and asked followers what they were doing to accumulate money and advance their business ventures. She also tagged the photographed in the caption before uploading the snap on Monday.

Many of the model’s 479,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy update, and more than 7,500 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. Sonders received nearly 200 comments, as her replies were flooded with responses to the caption and emoji. Models Toochi Kash and Katie Kearney left fire and heart emoji, respectively, in the comment section. Fans fawned over Sonders’ stunning figure while revealing what they do for a living.

“Was in Hospitality in Vegas, now building e-commerce stores,” one follower replied.

“Mobile crane operator in Canada. Love the show and you/Dave are awesome!” a supportive fan wrote.

“Professional golfer playing in Asia. Back in USA for covid,” an Instagram user commented.

“Unemployed. Lost my job during the covid breakout,” another added.

