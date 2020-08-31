Clare Crawley Returns To Instagram After ‘The Bachelorette’ Filming Adventure

The Bachelorette Clare Crawley is active again on Instagram. On Monday afternoon, she shared a preview for her season, and this marked her first post since starting to film her journey to find love.

Last week, ABC announced that Season 16 of The Bachelorette would finally premiere in October. That is later than many fans anticipated, but spoilers have hinted that there are major twists and turns that will make it worth the wait.

So far, none of the previews have confirmed the spoilers that have emerged over the past few weeks. However, more detailed clips should begin to emerge soon.

The new preview that Clare posted featured her wearing a gorgeous, form-fitting white gown. The Aretha Franklin song “Respect” played as The Bachelorette star flaunted her curves. A few snippets of her time on The Bachelor with Juan Pablo Galavis were incorporated, along with plenty of rose petals.

There still were not any glimpses of any of Clare’s suitors or any hint of Tayshia Adams being involved. There also weren’t any references to Clare only filming for only a portion of the time since she went off-the-grid in late July.

Despite the lack of specifics, The Bachelorette fans were thrilled to see Clare posting on Instagram and raved over how stunning she looked.

“You look beautiful finally a full promo,” one person commented.

In just an hour, the video had already been viewed on Clare’s page nearly 100,000 times. Around 500 people commented as well and it was clear that folks were excited to see more.

“You deserve this Clare, good luck!!” someone noted.

“Oooo I got goosebumps!! I’m so excited!!!,” another person declared.

“My jaw just dropped!! Can’t wait you go girl!!” commented someone else.

Clare posting on Instagram after an absence of nearly two months seemed to signal she has her phone back and was either back home, or would be soon. That should also mean that she will probably start doing some media to help hype her run as The Bachelorette.

Generally, the leads are guided to play coy when doing interviews. Despite all of The Bachelorette spoilers and rumors that have emerged over the past few weeks, ABC has held back on confirming any of it. Will Clare be allowed to talk about supposedly falling for one of her guys immediately and turning over the reins to Tayshia?

The new promotional clip certainly showed Clare looking happy and gorgeous, good signs for what’s on the way. Everybody will be anxious to learn more and see this play out. In the meantime, people will surely be examining anything and everything she posts on social media to see if any clues can be found.