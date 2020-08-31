Demi Rose Bares Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Swimsuit While Relaxing On A Boat

Demi Rose has been living it up on a vacation in Ibiza recently, and she’s been sure to keep her Instagram account updated with her latest adventures. In her latest share, the model lounged on a boat as she sported a low-cut black swimsuit that perfectly showcased her cleavage and curves.

The photos saw Demi floating through the clear blue waters near Es Vedrà, a tall rock island in Spain. Beaches and mountains could be seen in the distance, though the boat appeared to be far from any shoreline. Demi soaked up every last bit of sunlight on the beautifully clear day. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on the British babe.

Demi’s one-piece featured a low square neckline with thin straps on her shoulders. The tight fabric covered only the lower half of her bust, leaving her large chest exposed on top and on the sides.

The other side of the suit featured a cut-out at the small of her back that showed off her tiny waist. The lower half of the one-piece had a high cheeky cut that fully exposed Demi’s pert derriere and shapely thighs.

Demi accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark cat eye sunglasses and a ring. She styled her brunette hair down in what looked to be slightly damp, natural waves. In one shot, her luscious locks blew in the breeze.

The first photo was a selfie as Demi held the phone in front of her face, showing only her chest-up. She placed a hand behind her flowing hair and parted her lips as she stared at the camera.

In the second image, Demi posed on her knees on a cream-colored couch. The side angle gave fans a perfect view of her round booty. She arched her back to accentuate her figure and leaned her head slightly as she looked off into the distance, embracing the warm sun.

The post garnered more than 90,000 likes and just over 750 comments in an hour as people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Stunning as always,” one fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Keep up the great work,” another user added with kissing faces and flame emoji.

“You are perfection!” a third user wrote.

Demi’s fans have loved to see every one of her vacation photos. She shared another post over the weekend in which she sported a colorful long-sleeved, zip-up swimsuit. She gave her followers both a front and back glimpse at the tight-fitting ensemble.