Australian Model Natalie Roser Sizzles In Nude Underwear

Natalie Roser stunned many of her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 31, with her latest upload. The Australian model shared a sizzling snapshot in which she rocked an underwear set that highlighted her killer figure, much to the delight of her fans.

Roser was photographed down on the floor as she lay across a white fuzzy rug. She was on her side, resting her head on her hands as she glanced up, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera while allowing her lips to hang open. Her knees were stacked and slightly bent in a way that helped to showcase her derriere and slender legs. Her blond hair was swept to the side and styled in large, loose waves.

Roser wore a two-piece set made of nude fabric that closely matched her skin tone, making her tan pop. The bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. The demi cups were placed wide, baring a good amount of skin. Thin straps stretched tightly over her shoulders.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband. Roser placed the sides high, showcasing her hips. She tugged at one of the sides, spicing things up further. Her set was from own brand, Rose & Bare, which specializes in underwear in shades of nude to match varying skin tones.

In the caption, Roser noted that she was giving the “Rose & Bare stare.” She also tagged the Instagram page for the brand.

The post has garnered more than 12,800 likes and about 200 comments within eight hours of being published. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Roser’s beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Beautiful picture. Positively gorgeous,” one user said.

“Omg I had to look [eyes emoji] twice. I thought you were in your birthday suit. Still gorgeous,” replied another admirer.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful [red heart],” a third fan raved.

“What a dream body. You are sooo gorgeous and sooo perfect,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Roser recently shared another stunning update that showed channeling Jane from Tarzan. As The Inquisitr has written, she sported a one-piece bathing suit boasting a striking snakeskin print in brown and black as she sat amid several trees. She said in the caption that she was “Jayne of the jungle,” and explained in the comments section that Jayne is her middle name. She sat was on the ground while looking to the side. Her hair was voluminous for a wild vibe.