‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Rey Walks Out On Sharon

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 31 reveals that after arguing over Adam, Rey walks out on Sharon while Adam experiences another flashback. Billy and Jack talk about life and love, and Victoria stands her ground with Victor.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) surmised that the memories that Adam (Mark Grossman) retrieved in Kansas had something to do with a crime, and he asked Sharon (Sharon Case) about it. Sharon refused to tell Rey anything about what was going on, and she requested that Rey let her deal with Adam. However, Rey thinks the whole thing is too taxing to her since she’s also fighting breast cancer. He also felt concerned because neither Sharon nor Adam seemed willing to allow somebody else to help him, and to Rey, that seemed fishy. She vowed to see it through, no matter what. In the end, Rey let Sharon know that he had to work late, and he walked out even though they hadn’t made up after the argument.

At the Penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried to get Adam to move forward, but he told her that the whole thing wasn’t just going to go away. Adam agonized over all the other crimes he’d committed, and he also admitted to Chelsea that he genuinely wanted A.J. to die. He asked her to consider how she’d feel if Connor (Judah Mackey) had done something like that. Adam had another flashback, and then, he declared himself a monster. Chelsea begged her fiance not to push her away.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Jack (Peter Bergman) visited Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chancellor Communications. They talked about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) selling off parts of Newman Enterprises to each of them, and Billy admitted that he and his ex were in a good place in their relationship since she is no longer angry with him. Then, talk turned to Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Jack expressed his happiness that Billy decided to give him a shot. Later, Jack told Billy that Dina (Marla Adams) wanted him to find love again, and he suggested that Billy do the same. After Jack left, Billy read a press release about Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Jack decided to send Dina some beautiful flowers.

Finally, at the Ranch, Victoria dropped off the kids, but she let her dad know they had nothing to talk about. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) disagreed. He let his daughter know that he approved of her smart business moves in selling off some divisions, and he complimented Victoria on hiring Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as COO. The two clashed over Adam, though, and Victoria told her dad she’d never agreed with his choice to cover up her brother’s crimes. Vicky left, and Victor went to the penthouse to see his youngest son.