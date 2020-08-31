Ashanti Shows Off Natural Beauty In Matching Tie-Dye Ensemble

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself. The Grammy Award-winning singer is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for comfy attire for her most recent post.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in an oversized green-and-white tie-dye hoodie that featured a large pocket at the front. She paired the ensemble with matching joggers and white lace-up sneakers. Ashanti wrapped a navy leather bag around her waist that featured the Chanel logo attached to the zip. She accessorized with a gold watch, a number of necklaces, and large hoop earrings. The entertainer styled her long dark curly hair down and looked to be going for a natural look.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ashanti was snapped from head-to-toe outdoors in front of plants. She raised one leg on the curb beside her and placed both her hands in her front pocket. Ashanti tilted her head to the right and showcased a hint of her profile. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and was captured glowing in the sunlight.

In the next slide, Ashanti put one hand on her hip and the other behind her ear. The John Tucker Must Die actress puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression.

In the tags, she credited Fendi for her sneakers and PrettyLittleThing for her matching attire.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 41,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“Glow so beautifully because Libra season right around the corner,” one user wrote.

“Dang, you look younger than me,” another person shared.

“U could wear a sheet and look sexy,” remarked a third fan.

“Girl you are looking younger and younger every day!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a shimmery silver bandeau top paired with tiny bottoms that showed off her glossy legs. Ashanti wrapped herself up in a long cover-up that matched her top, which she left to hang off one shoulder. She completed the look with strappy silver heels and a glittery choker. Ashanti rocked acrylic nails and wore her dark shoulder-length curly locks down for the occasion. She posed alongside rapper Fat Joe, who she was honoring because it was his birthday.