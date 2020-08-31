Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Faces Afterbreak After Shocker With Neil

General Hospital spoilers tease that Alexis Davis’ heart is about to be shattered into a million pieces. After months of back-and-forth, Alexis and Dr. Neil Byrne finally threw caution to the wind and shared some blissful and intimate moments together. Unfortunately, things took a sudden turn and it doesn’t look good for this couple now.

Toward the end of Monday’s episode, Alexis returned to the bedroom after making some coffee. She babbled a bit, swept up in her happiness over what had transpired, thinking she was talking to Neil as he lounged in her bed. He didn’t respond, though, and soon she moved to the bed and touched his foot.

She was startled to feel that his foot seemed cold, and she then tried to engage with Neil. He appeared to be sleeping, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that the truth is much more devastating. It looked as if Neil may have died, and the sneak peek for the September 1 show indicates that Alexis will panic as she tries to get help.

According to General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Alexis will be feeling heartbroken during Tuesday’s show. Did the writers really just kill off Neil? It appears that way, and fans might not be very happy about this.

Valerie Durant / Walt Disney Television

With any luck, an ambulance will arrive and be able to revive Neil during the next episode. Unfortunately, the odds of that happening don’t look great. General Hospital spoilers for the days ahead indicate that in addition to feeling heartbroken, later this week Alexis will push for Sam to tell her the truth.

This pressure between the pair might be about how Sam magically can be with Jason again and has a new parole officer. However, Sam will likely be involved in this situation for Alexis as she works through the shocker with Neil. Next week, Alexis will feel disbelief in some sense, and viewers will soon see her oldest daughter blaming herself for something.

What does all of this mean for Alexis going forward, if Neil did die? She will surely be an emotional wreck, especially given how complicated this brief romance had been.

She lost her law license as a result of falling for her former therapist, and she even slipped and took a drink of alcohol over it all at one point. To go through all of that and then have him gone will surely leave her struggling a great deal.

Could Alexis and Julian end up back together again? Many General Hospital fans have remained loyal to the “Julexis” pairing and would love to see it happen. However, it’s too soon to know if that’s on the horizon. One way or another, it looks as if she’s facing a lot of tough emotions in the days ahead and teasers suggest that there are devastating moments on the way.