Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Enviable Booty In Minuscule Thong Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, August 31, with a hot new post. The Brazilian fitness model and designer took to the popular social media platform to upload a snapshot of herself clad in a tiny bikini that put her enviable body fully on display.

For the shot, Lima posed outdoors on a patch of green on a hill that overlooked the beach. The sun was high in the sky, and some of its rays were seen striking down. The turquoise waters of the ocean filled the background behind the bright green vegetation close to Lima. According to the geotag, the photo was taken in Laguna Beach, California.

Lima posed with her back to the camera, putting her round booty front and center. She was in a three-quarter stance with the front leg propped forward in a way that accentuated the curves of her lower body. Her blond-highlighted hair was styled down in straight strands that fell against her back.

Lima wore a dark blue two-piece bathing suit with thin straps that tied into a bow on her back. The bottoms were tiny and featured a ruched thong back that exposed her toned glutes. The thin strings sat high on her sides, baring her waist and showcasing her slender midriff.

In the caption, Lima included a message about living “on the edge” and revealed that her suit was from the collection she runs, Brukinis Brazilian Bikinis.

Her fans wasted no time in reacting to the photo. In under a half-hour, it has attracted more than 17,500 likes and upwards of 200 comments. They used the occasion to gush over her killer body and to share their admiration for her in general.

“You are my crush,” one user told her.

“Ur the most beautiful woman in the world and a true inspiration to me and the most perfect woman in the world and a true queen,” replied another one of her fans.

“That Cali sun hits different tho,” a third admirer chimed in.

“More beautiful than any sunrise or sunset I’ve seen,” added a fourth fan.

Lima frequently flaunts her killer physique in her Instagram posts. As noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image that showed her in a workout set that highlighted her curves in all the right places. Lima posed with her back turned to the camera, once again showcasing her voluptuous backside. Her set featured a camo print in gray, black, white and neon yellow for a pop of color. Her matching sports bra flaunted her strong shoulders and upper arms.