Salma Hayek Stuns In Black Maxi Dress & Shares Plate-Breaking Video In Greece

Salma Hayek shared some more sultry images from her Greek vacation to her Instagram feed on Monday. The 53-year-old actress showed off a beautiful, yet laid back vacation outfit and two videos of her dancing and breaking plates, per Greek tradition.

In the first slide of the three-part upload, Salma shared what seemed to be a candid photo of her sitting at a dinner table and smiling, wearing a long-sleeved, black dress with crochet-style fabric. The movie star wore a clip with a gold leaf pattern, reflective of a Grecian-style laurel wreath, to pull back sections of hair behind her ear. A thin gold bracelet and large silver ring completed the look, adding a few dazzling touches.

In the second slide, Salma shared a video of her dancing with traditional music playing in the background. The Mexican actress had both arms up at a ninety-degree angle and took rhythmic steps in what appeared to be a circle of people on an outdoor patio space.

In the second video, the final slide of the post, Salma smashed plates with a group of people, stomping her foot in open-toed platform heels under her long dress. The music continued to play in the background as the actress and others threw plates in the middle of the circle while smiling and laughing.

Salma noted in her caption that she’d looked “fresh” earlier in the night at the dinner, but ended up getting a little bit wild several hours later when the plate-smashing began.

Shortly after sharing the post with her 15.5 million followers, it gained significant attention, racking up almost 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Many admirers flooded the comments section with heart, fire, and clapping hands emoji, impressed with Salma’s plate-breaking good time. Numerous others left Greek flags in the comments, celebrating her nod to the culture while on vacation in the country.

“Opa! Way to start your birthday week!” one fan account commented.

“So beautiful,” another person wrote, adding fire, heart eyes, and star eyes emoji to punctuate their sentiments.

“I just love you! You are my spirit animal,” one follower wrote, adding a laughing with tears of joy emoji to comment on Salma’s adventurous ways.

“Omg I want to do this! You look amazing,” someone else noted.

The star has shared numerous photos and videos from her picturesque getaway, including bikini shots and other dancing posts, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Salma, her husband François-Henri Pinault, and their 6-year-old daughter have been spending time on the island of Symi, taking in the gorgeous views and cultural traditions.