Salma Hayek Stuns In Black Maxi Dress & Shares Plate-Breaking Video In Greece

Salma Hayek continued her Greek vacation by sharing more sultry snaps to her Instagram feed on Monday. The 53-year-old actress showed off a beautiful, yet laid back vacation outfit along with two videos of her dancing and breaking plates, per Greek tradition.

In the first photo of the three-part series, Salma shared what seemed to be a candid photo of her sitting and smiling at a dinner table, wearing a long-sleeved black dress with crochet-style fabric. The movie star wore gold leaf-patterned clips, reflective of a Grecian-style laurel wreath, to pull back sections of hair behind both ears. Her few pieces of jewelry — a thin gold bracelet and large silver ring — completed the look with a few dazzling touches.

In the second slide, Salma shared a video of her dancing with traditional music playing in the background. The Mexico native had both arms up at a ninety-degree angle, taking rhythmic steps in what seemed to be a circle of people on an outdoor patio space.

In the final video of the post, Salma is seen smashing plates with that group of people, stomping her foot in open-toed platform heels under her long dress. The Greek-sounding music continued to play in the background as the actress and others threw plates in the middle of the circle, smiling and laughing at the activity.

Salma noted in her caption how she started the night off looking “fresh” while waiting for dinner, but ended up getting a little bit wild “six hours later,” when the plate-smashing festivities began.

Shortly after sharing the post with her 15.5 million followers, it quickly gained significant traction, racking up almost 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Many admirers flooded the comments section with heart, fire, and clapping hands emoji, impressed with Salma’s plate-breaking good time. Numerous others left Greek flags in the comments, celebrating her nod to the culture while on vacation in the country.

“Opa! Way to start your birthday week!” one fan account commented.

“So beautiful,” another person wrote, with fire, heart eyes, and star eyes emoji to punctuate their sentiments.

“I just love you! You are my spirit animal,” one follower said, adding a laughing with tears of joy emoji to comment on Salma’s adventurous ways.

“Omg I want to do this! You look amazing,” someone else noted.

The Hollywood star has shared numerous photos and videos from her picturesque getaway, from bikini shots to other dancing posts, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She and husband François-Henri Pinault and their 6-year-old daughter have been spending time on the island of Symi, taking in the gorgeous views and cultural traditions.