Valerie Cossette Snaps A Selfie In Barely-Fitting Sunflower Bikini On Instagram

Valerie Cossette gave fans a glimpse at her incredible curves in a sultry Instagram share this week. The stunning model snapped a mirror selfie as she rocked a sunflower-print two-piece. Her bikini seemed to barely fit and left almost nothing to the imagination, which likely drive fans wild.

The photo showed Valerie standing in what looked to be a living room with a tall wooden-framed mirror. Behind her, a cream-colored couch with accent pillows could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. Though a window was on visible on camera, natural light seemed to pour into the room. The rays washed over Valerie and gave her skin a bright glow.

Valerie’s swimwear included a black triangle-shaped top covered in large yellow, brown and green sunflowers. The cups provided very little coverage for the model’s bust, as her cleavage and underboob were on full display. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction in the tight fabric.

Valerie’s flat tummy was also on show between the top and a matching ruffled bikini bottom. The bikini had a curving shape where the front remained low on her waist to fully expose her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her shapely legs.

Valerie added a few accessories to her outfit, including a gold dainty necklace, a silver belly button stud, and silver hoop earrings. She also sported a black hair tie on one wrist. Her dark locks were styled down in pin-straight strands.

The influencer stood with one hip cocked to the side in an attitude pose that emphasized her curves. She stroked her hair with one hand while pushing her chest out and held her phone in the other hand. Valerie pursed her lips and flashed a sultry stare.

The post received more than 61,000 likes and just over 770 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Valerie’s fans. Many people gave her compliments in the comments section.

“What a hottieeeee,” one fan said.

“Beautiful flowers and beautiful woman,” another user added with a sunflower emoji.

“Hi beautiful, lookin soooo good!” a third person wrote.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a fourth follower said.

Valerie always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another post, she rocked a lavender wrap swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her physique, which her followers loved.