Gabby Epstein Flaunts Fit Physique While Tugging On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Snaps

California-based model Gabby Epstein has done her fair share of flaunting her lean physique this summer. From sexy lingerie to skimpy bathing suits, she knows how to look good in it all. On Monday, she took to Instagram to showcase her figure in a bikini.

Gabby’s swimsuit was a made of a mustard-colored textured fabric. The top featured triangle-shaped cups that showed off her chest. The bottoms were a low-rise style with sides that sat low on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and tied back loosely in a ponytail. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces of which two had pendants that hung just above her cleavage. She also sported a pair of hoop earrings and a few rings.

The post was tagged in Beverly Hills California, and it consisted of three photos that featured Gabby posing on a veranda with brick flooring. She stood in front of an archway that lead out to an area that included a swimming pool. Bushes and tropical plants lined the area and a large palm tree stood tall behind her. Lounge chairs along with a large umbrella sat in one corner by the pool.

In the first snap, Gabby looked ahead while she held one hand behind her ear. With her other arm by her side, she put her hourglass figure on display. Her chiseled abs were also hard to miss.

Gabby got a little flirty in the second and third snaps by tugging on her bikini bottoms. She appeared to be laughing as a huge grin was on her face. One of the pictures captured her looking down while the other one caught her looking off to the side.

In the caption, the blond hottie cracked a joke while also tagging the maker of the swimsuit.

Within an hour of going live, the post racked up more than 15,000 likes and more than 100 comments, proving that it was an instant hit among her 2.3 million followers.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“You’re so beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You are a Gorgeous Ray of Sunshine!” gushed a second admirer.

Others could not help but comment on Gabby’s bright smile.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” a third follower chimed in.

“Always good to see your smiling face!” a fourth fan replied.

Not too long ago, Gabby shared a snap that saw her looking feminine and sexy while she posed in cream-colored dress that featured a low-cut neckline and off-the shoulder sleeves.