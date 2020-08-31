Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Light Pink Leggings

On Monday, August 31, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the workweek by uploading a sizzling snapshot for her 8.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the post’s geotag, the social media sensation revealed that she had uploaded the photo in “[p]aid partnership with [R]yvelle,” which is an activewear line. The geotag also suggested that the photo was taken in Sweden.

The picture showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a beige-colored wall. She flaunted her fit physique in light pink workout gear from Ryvelle. The matching set featured a sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings. She also wore a white sweatshirt over her shoulders. Anna kept the sporty look simple, by accessorizing with only a delicate ring and a blush-colored scrunchie that she had used to pull back her long locks in a sleek bun. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted pastel pink, seemingly to match her ensemble.

For the picture, Anna faced away from the photographer and arched her back, which further accentuated her pert derriere. She placed her hand on her thigh as she turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, Anna advertised for Ryvelle by tagging the company and noting that the brand’s activewear was comfortable.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Looking stunning @annanystrom,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So beautiful and sweet. You look so good dear Anna. Have a good evening,” added a different devotee.

“Most [beautiful] woman in the world!” remarked another follower, along with a red heart emoji.

“That gorgeous body [puts] a smile on my face every time beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Anna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Last week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a floral mini dress with a sweetheart neckline. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.