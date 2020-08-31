Yaslen Clemente Gets Cheeky In An Impossibly Tiny Blue Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Cancun

Yaslen Clemente was back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her account just moments ago to share a booty-baring snap from her tropical vacation in Mexico that added some major heat to her already scorching-hot feed.

The image was taken in Cancun, Quintana Roo, per the geotag, and saw Yaslen relaxing outside in the perfect spot to work on her tan. She laid out across a plush gray lounge chair and rested her forehead in her hand as she gazed at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare. A gorgeous view of the turquoise water could be seen in the background behind her, though the beachy scene was hardly the focus of her 2.3 million followers.

Yaslen captivated her audience as she showcased her endless curves in an impossibly tiny blue bikini from My Passerella that left very little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece included a pair of cheeky bottoms that showcased the 23-year-old’s round booty, where she revealed that she has a small birthmark on one of her buns. The garment had a clear plastic waistband that was easy to miss upon first glance of the photo. It sat high up on Yaslen’s hips as she soaked up the sun, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Most of the model’s matching top was hidden due to the fact that she was lying stomach-down, though it was very apparent that the swimwear was just as risque. Fans could get a glimpse of the number’s minuscule blue cups, which almost appeared painted over her chest due to the PVC-style straps that nearly blended in with her upper body. They looked to cover up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, as an ample amount of sideboob was exposed as she worked the camera.

Fans were quick to shower the racy new addition to Yaslen’s feed with love. Within just 30 minutes of going live, it has amassed more than 16,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So beautiful and exciting,” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” praised another admirer.

“You look amazing girl!” a third follower gushed.

“Omfg you’re a queen,” added a fourth fan.

Yaslen’s trip to Mexico comes just days after she expressed her desire to return to the beach with a steamy throwback video that captured her rocking a fringe bikini by the ocean. The post proved to be another major hit, as it has racked up nearly 40,000 likes and 437 comments since going live.