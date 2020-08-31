UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Athletic Physique Poolside In A Bikini

Paige VanZant enjoyed a sunny day poolside with her husband over the weekend, and she wasted no time in sharing evidence of the fun times she had with her 2.7 million Instagram fans. On Sunday, August 30, the MMA fighter upload a series of snapshots of herself soaking up the sun in a flattering bikini that showed off her athletic figure.

All four pictures in the slideshow featured VanZant in the water as she struck slightly different poses. The UFC star was kneeling in the shallow part of the pool while resting both of her arms on the edge. Her stomach was against another level that was just above the water. Her blond hair was pulled up in a casual bun.

For the first and third shots, she rested her cheek on her upper arm as she looked at the camera. Her mouth was partially covered, but her eyes indicated she was smiling. The fourth one was similar, but she had one arm bent over her head as opposed to having them folded. The second picture showed VanZant with her head lifted as she smiled brightly at something in front of her, outside of the frame.

VanZant sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit that featured a striking leopard print in black and beige. Her top had a sporty design, with a wide bodice that offered a good amount of covered. Thin, adjustable straps stretched over her shoulders.

Her matching bottoms were high-rise, sitting just below her waist. It had a cheeky cut that showcased her strong glutes and legs.

The slideshow has attracted more than 83,700 likes and upwards of 360 comments in under a day. Her fans used the comments section space to shower her with compliments, raving about her beauty and physique.

“Good Vibrations Always @paigevanzant,” wrote one of her fans.

“Wow!!!! You’re a f*cking goddess!” raved another admirer.

“Your boyfriend or husband is on the phone and checking you out in the background and I don’t blame him,” a third fan replied.

“Good god, your have so much sex appeal without even having to do anything,” added a fourth user.

VanZant is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos and videos to her Instagram feed. She recently shared a video in which she also wore a leopard-print two-piece while enjoying a day at the pool, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The clip began by showing VanZant on the edge of the pool and proceeded to show her performing a backflip. The series of movements were captured in slow motion, which sped up to normal speed just as she entered the water.