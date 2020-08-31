‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Carter Romances Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 1 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will spoil Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) with a token of his affection. He’s not about to let the model upstage him and will show her exactly how special she is, per SheKnows Soaps.

Making The First Move

Carter and Zoe have been flirting for weeks. Although the attorney showed the appropriate concern for her after her nasty breakup with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he has actually shown interest in her for a long time.

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful showed a turning point in their relationship. Zoe walked in on Carter getting dressed, as seen in the image below. She couldn’t take her eyes off him. He seized the opportunity and told Zoe that he would like to take her out some time. The model retorted that she would like to take him out instead because she wanted to thank him for all the concern he showed her.

However, Carter won’t let Zoe rob him of the chance to show her how he can treat a woman. He will also make the first move, and let her know that he’s a man of action.

A Romantic Surprise

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that the lawyer will plan a little surprise for Zoe. He wants her to know that she has been on his mind and that he really wants to get to know her better. He will spoil her with a sumptuous gift. He hopes to blow her away with his romantic gesture. Carter will also express his affection for her with a heartfelt token.

Zoe will be touched by Carter’s romantic side. She was the one who pursued Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and followed him to Los Angeles. When she was with Thomas, he was too obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to shower her with romance. Carter’s gesture will have her feeling very special.

The soap opera promises that this will be the start of Zoe and Carter’s relationship. The attorney hasn’t been in a relationship since Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) ended their engagement many years ago. Even though Carter doesn’t fall for just any woman, history shows that he takes romances seriously.

As for Zoe, she loves the attention that Carter lavishes on her. She obviously finds him attractive and it’s only a matter of time before their friendship is taken to the next level. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz) is returning to the city and that he may also be taken with Zoe.