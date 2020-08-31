‘This Is Us’ Stars Celebrate The Big Three’s 40th Birthday With New Video Shot From Their Homes

The stars of the NBC drama series wished their characters a Happy 40th.

This Is Us fans are reacting to a new video that celebrated the Big Three’s August 31 birthday.

In a clip that gave viewers a first look at the Pearson clan in months, the stars of the NBC drama appeared from their homes to sing the traditional birthday song and offer greetings to Kevin, Kate, and Randall as the beloved TV siblings marked their 40th birthday milestone.

Chrissy Metz, who plays present-day Kate on the show, kicked things off by singing her version of the “Happy Birthday” song. Her pre-teen and teen alter egos, played by Mackenzie Hanksicsak and Hannah Ziele, also joined in with candle-topped bundt cakes in front of them.

Sterling K. Brown, who plays adult Randall on the show, appeared on camera with his two real-life sons, Andrew and Amare. Niles Fitch, who plays the teen version of the character in the show’s 1990s-set scenes, also had a celebratory cake as he filmed from home.

Parker Bates, aka young Kevin, joked that 40 is “old,” while the teen son, played by Logan Shroyer, said it’s “extremely impressive” they are turning 40 considering they are TV characters. Justin Hartley appeared from his spacious kitchen to offer a heartfelt birthday wish for his character and his brother, who were feuding at the end of Season 4.

“My wish for the Big Three is first of all, that Kevin and Randall can somehow figure out their differences,” he said.

The full video featuring the This Is Us cast can be seen below.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to this long-overdue glimpse of the This Is Us stars amid the series’ extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Can’t wait to have you guys back on my screen. Ready for the laughter and the tears,” one fan wrote.

“The kids [are] growing so fast,” another added.

“Pearsons getting old,” a third chimed in.

Others noted that August 31 is also patriarch Jack Pearson’s birthday. The character is played by Milo Ventimiglia.

In a separate post on This Is Us’ Instagram page, which can be seen here, the ’80s version of the family, including Ventimiglia and series matriarch Mandy Moore, was pictured in front of a birthday banner with the request for a happy wish for the Big Three and their Big Daddy.

Season 5 of This Is Us will kick off with the traditional family birthday episode. But due to filming delays amid the pandemic, the drama series won’t return to NBC until November 10. Still, fans will at least get a present with a two-hour premiere episode.