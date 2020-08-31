Melissa Riso Flaunts Killer Legs In A Green Bikini On Instagram

Melissa Riso was back in a bikini on Monday afternoon and she shared a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page. Her fans were delighted with the skin-baring display, as evidenced by the comments section of the post.

The photo captured Melissa posing outside on a beautiful day with the sun was shining brightly overhead. There was not a cloud in the bright blue sky, and it looked like an optimal day for a trip to the beach.

Melissa stood next to the trunk of a palm tree with her body in profile, surrounded by sand, water, and a few large rocks. She did not use a geotag, but in the caption, she used the hashtag “Guam” and a hashtag with the words “island girl.”

She ran one hand through her long, dark locks and tugged at her bikini bottoms with the other. Melissa gazed into the distance with a sultry stare while showing off her famous figure in the tiny swimsuit.

Melissa opted for a suit in an olive green hue. The top had triangular cups with thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and around her back, leaving her sun-kissed arms on display. The lower half of her swimwear was just as sexy. Melissa sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that in the same green hue. The high-cut design showcased her muscular legs, and the suit’s cheeky cut also showed off a glimpse of her pert derriere. The sides of the garment were decorated with gold clasps, which gave the piece a trendy vibe.

The model wore her long, brunette tresses down and slightly wavy, and they trailed down the middle of her back.

Within an hour of being posted, the update garnered a lot of attention, accruing over 1,200 likes and more than 40 comments. Most Instagrammers applauded her figure while a few more complimented her choice of attire.

“You look stunning cutie,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame and heart emoji.

“Wow Wow that top star Melissa,” a second social media user chimed in.

“He would be the luckiest man in the world hope he knows that whoever he is,” a third wrote alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Your body is incredible,” a fourth chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Melissa showcased her enviable figure in a bikini. Recently, as was reported by The Inquisitr, the model slayed in a pale blue bikini.