Melissa Riso Flaunts Killer Legs In A Green Bikini On Instagram

Melissa Riso is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans could not be more delighted with the skin-baring display. The black-haired beauty shared the sizzling snapshot to her page on Monday afternoon and it was the perfect segway into the workweek.

The photo captured Melissa posed outside on a beautiful day where the sun was shining brightly overhead. There was not a cloud in the bright blue sky, and it looked to be an optimal day for a trip to the beach. Melissa stood with her body in profile. The area to her side was surrounded by sand and water and a few large rocks. Melissa posed next to the trunk of a palm tree and she did not use a geotag that indicated her location, but in the caption, she used the hashtag Guam and told her followers that she is an island girl.

She ran one hand through her long, dark locks and tucked the opposite hear ner side. Melissa gazed into the distance with a sultry stare while showing off her famous figure in a tiny swimsuit.

Melissa opted for a suit that possessed an olive green hue. The top of the garment had triangular cups with thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and back, leaving her sun-kissed arms well on display. The lower-half of her swimwear was just as hot. Melissa sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted the same green hue. Thanks to the high-cut design, her muscular legs were well on display. The suit’s cheeky cut also showed off a tease of her pert derriere. The sides of the garment were decorated with gold clasps, which gave the piece a trendy vibe.

The model wore her long, brunette tresses down and slightly waved, and her long locks trailed down the middle of her back. As of this writing, the post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s accrued a lot of attention with over 1,200 likes and 40-plus comments. Most Instagrammers applauded her figure while a few more complimented her choice of attire.

“You look stunning cutie,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.

“Wow Wow that top star Melissa,” a second social media user chimed in.

“He would be the luckiest man in the world hope he knows that whoever he is,” a third wrote alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Your body is incredible,” a fourth chimed in.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Melissa showcased her enviable figure in a bikini. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model slayed in a pale blue bikini on Instagram.