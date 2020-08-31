Michael Reinoehl, Investigated In Shooting Of Counter Protester In Portland, Said He’s ‘100 Percent Antifa’

The man under investigation for the fatal shooting a member of a right-wing counter-protester in Portland on Saturday had previously said that he is “100 percent Antifa,” The Oregonian reported. Antifa is a loose collection of left-wing demonstrators whose scope and threat level is a matter of dispute.

On Saturday, a caravan of hundreds of vehicles driven by people supporting President Donald Trump rolled through Portland, the city that has been the scene of protests almost nightly since the death of George Floyd on May 25. Trump has repeatedly excoriated the city and its leadership for the “lawlessness.”

At about 8:45 p.m., after most of the Trump supporters had left, shots rang out, and people in the area fled the scene. When the dust had settled, Aaron Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was dead.

A passer-by was able to capture footage of the incident, which can be seen below. Warning: the video below contains graphic content that could be disturbing to some viewers.

Authorities later focused a tattoo of a fist on the man’s neck, believing that it could be used to positively identify him.

Reinhoel’s sister said she received a threatening phone call from someone who claimed their whole family was in danger if they didn’t turn over Michael. She said that she saw the tattoo, recognized the man in the video as her brother, and called the police.

“We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots,” she said.

She went on to say that her brother had been estranged from the family due to his behavior.

“On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite. But he’s also been very impulsive and irrational,” she said.

In a July 16 social media post, Reinoehl appeared to profess allegiance to Antifa. “Antifa” stands for “anti-fascist,” a loose collection of individuals opposed to right-wing fascism whose tactics have included violence on some occasions. The Trump administration has sought to have them declared a terrorist organization.

“I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!… We do not want violence but we will not run from it either!… Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms.”

During a July 5 protest, Reinoehl was cited for allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police. He was given a notice to appear in court at a later date, but the allegations were later dropped.