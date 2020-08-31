Chantel Jeffries Flashes Major Underboob In An Itty-Bitty Floral Bikini: ‘Straight Up Vibing’

Chantel Jeffries shared another smoldering set of snaps to her Instagram page over the weekend that has her fans talking.

The upload hit Chantel’s feed on Sunday and has since earned nothing but praise from her 4.7 million followers. It included a total of six photos that were taken in Maine, according to the geotag, and captured the DJ “straight up vibing” in two different ensembles that perfectly suited her slender frame.

Chantel likely stopped fans mid-scroll with the first two images of the set, which saw her looking hotter than ever in the kitchen in an itty-bitty string bikini from Khassani Swimwear. The scanty two-piece included a halter-style top in a flirty floral pattern that boasted a gorgeous pastel color scheme of green, blue, and pink. It had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and decolletage. The garment also featured triangle cups that almost appeared too small to contain that star’s voluptuous assets, adding an eyeful of underboob to the already scandalous scene.

Chantel teamed the tiny top with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as risque. The swimwear featured a small panel of ruched fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and sculpted thighs bare for her audience to admire. A swipe to the second slide of the set also revealed that the number had a daringly cheeky cut that put her round booty almost completely on show. Meanwhile, its thin straps were high up on her hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to the models trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The remainder of the post saw Chantel sporting a cozier look during a trip to the shore with her rumored new flame, Drew Taggart. She sported a pair of trendy black bike shorts that hugged her curvy hips in all of the right ways, further emphasizing her hourglass silhouette. She wore an oversized crewneck sweatshirt with the bottoms and accessorized with a pair of gold huggie earrings and square-framed sunglasses.

Fans seemed thrilled by the multi-slide upload, which has racked up nearly 390,000 likes within less than a day’s time. It has also been flooded with more than 1,000 comments, many with compliments for Chantel’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are just so incredibly beautiful and stunning,” one person wrote.

“Love the bikini Chantel,” commented another fan.

“Ur vibe is immaculate,” a third follower quipped.

“Goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Chantel has been getting plenty of opportunities to slip into sexy swimwear this summer. Last week, the star stunned her followers again when she rocked a barely there butterfly-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look fared extremely well, earning more than 429,000 likes and 1,277 comments to date.