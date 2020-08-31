‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Producer Andy Lassner Returns To Instagram: ‘It’s Been A Couple Of Rough Months’

Andy Lassner, a producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, returned to Instagram on Sunday after taking a break from social media. He stepped away from posting publicly after a number of people alleged that the work environment on Ellen’s set was toxic. A lot of rumors and allegations started to swirl, and now Andy is referencing the situation without getting too specific.

The Sunday Instagram post consisted of a video that Andy took along with a short caption. In the caption, he noted that he’s had a tough time being away from his supporters, and he emphasized that in the video.

He started out by joking that folk’s eyes were not deceiving him and he was back. Andy said he’d been dealing with “you know, some stuff,” and acknowledged that everybody may have read a bit about it all.

Andy smiled slightly and noted that it had been a couple of rough months. The producer also said that sometimes it’s when one is going through those rough times that they learn the most about themselves. The added that maybe there was even some growth, but he did not get into specifics.

The show’s long-running producer said he had promised he would always be honest. He acknowledged that it would have been a lie to say that the past couple of months hadn’t been rough. He closed out the clip by saying he was back, and he loved them all.

“I hope you know that we’ve missed you just as much as you’ve missed us, probably even more,” one of his fans commented.

“I have been checking back on your page time and time again with love and concern. I’m so happy you’re back,” another fan wrote.

The clip was viewed more than 115,000 times by Andy’s fans and more than 3,000 comments poured in as well. His absence online had clearly been noticed and many expressed their hope that the series would soon return with new episodes.

There had been some buzz for a while that the series’ namesake might quit or that the series might end altogether. However, it’s been said that’s not the case. Several high-level producers were let go in the midst of all of this drama, but it seems that Andy’s still in place and anxious to get back to some more ordinary joking around again.

“It’s great seeing you and hearing you again @andylassner! Missed you,” someone else noted.

“We love you ignore the bullies!!! We all love you and believe in you and Ellen,” commented another person.

Fans of Andy and the rest of the crew will have to wait and see how they move forward after all of this drama. However, this post seemed to be a good sign that some normalcy may be returning.