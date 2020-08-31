Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Massive Quads In Underwear Bottoms

Savannah Prez showed off her insane legs to her 808,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, August 30, with her most recent post. The Belgian fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself clad in a pair of underwear bottoms that bared her signature quads.

The image showed Prez standing in front of a large mirror. She posed indoors next to a wooden table somewhere in Belgium, as she indicated via the geotag. Prez held her iPhone in front of her chest to capture the selfie. She took her free hand behind her head and opened her legs, drawing attention to her quadriceps.

Prez glanced at her reflection, lifting one eyebrow while half-smiling in a proud manner. Her light brown hair was swept dramatically over to one side, cascading down her back and arm.

Prez wore black panties for the shot, which featured a classic U-shaped waistband that sat higher on the sides. This style of underwear bared her strong hips while allowing her to showcase her tight stomach. She teamed it with a matching black cropped top made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her torso. Its sleeveless cut showcased Prez’s muscular shoulders and upper arms.

Prez paired the shot with a caption in which she announced her new YouTube video and urged her followers to check out her channel. She also added that she took the photo after completing a grueling leg challenge.

In under a day, the post has attracted about 43,000 likes and more than 530 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. They flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about her physique — particularly her quads — and to share their admiration for Prez.

“Your body is my GOALS. STRONG not skinny,” one user raved.

“Like a lil light at the end of the tunnel,” replied another one of her fans.

“Absolutely stunning omg so strong so unbelievably fantastic as always,” chimed in a third admirer.

“[Y]ou looking good babe [two heart-eyes emoji] and those legs my goodness,” added a fourth user.

Prez often flaunts her muscular physique as a way to engage her fans and to inspire them to lead a more active lifestyle. Recently, she shared a photo in which she rocked a stylish bikini that displayed her toned glutes, as The Inquisitr has written. The two-piece featured a colorful geometric print and thong bottoms. She posed with her back turned to the camera to further emphasize her backside. The photo was taken at Fondry des Chiens, a park in Belgium.