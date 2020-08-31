WWE Rumors: Former Champion Reportedly In Talks For Full-Time Return

As documented by PWInsider, Wade Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, is reportedly in talks to rejoin WWE on a full-time basis.

The former Intercontinental Champion made his return to WWE television last week. He appeared as a commentator on the most recent episode of NXT. The company has also confirmed that he’ll reprise his duties this week, but officials reportedly want him to stick around for the long haul.

The report stated that Barrett is currently in negotiations with officials to keep working as an announcer. He is not expected to step back into the squared circle, even though he hasn’t officially retired from in-ring competition.

Barrett’s recent appearances were believed to be a “feeling out” process to see if both parties would be interested in working with each other again. While they didn’t part ways on bad terms, Barrett has said that he’d only return for something “significant.”

Barrett left the company in 2016 and hasn’t wrestled since, although he has continued to work in the industry as a commentator and on-air personality for World of Sport and the National Wrestling Alliance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Barrett was brought in to fill Mauro Ranallo’s spot. The popular announcer has been absent in recent weeks and he hasn’t been mentioned on the latest episodes.

The promotion also let go of Aiden English and Nigel McGuiness earlier this year, which has left the commentary team quite depleted. Vic Joseph has continued to lend his voice talents to episodes of NXT, but Barrett’s popularity among fans could be a major selling point.

As noted by Ringside News, Barrett’s profile was also re-added to the company website’s roster section last week as a member of the black-and-gold brand. This led to some speculation that he’d been re-hired already.

According to PWInsider, Barrett could also be used on NXT UK, which is set to return to screens in September. This could be convenient for the former superstar as the events are based in his native Britain. The more relaxed working schedule would also allow him to continue pursuing acting projects.

Barrett has a storied history with the black-and-gold brand. He was a contestant on the first series when the eponymous show was a reality competition. He also led the Nexus faction, a faction comprised of developmental talents who made waves on the main roster in 2010.

Barrett was arguably the most successful member to emerge from the stable, as he went on to win championship gold and the King of the Ring tournament.