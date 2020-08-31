Melania Trump Reportedly Laughed And Brushed Off Airing Of Donald Trump’s Infamous P*ssy Grabbing Tape

First Lady Melania Trump wasn’t bothered after the video where President Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women by the p*ssy aired, according to her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

As she explained in an interview with ABC News, after the shocking video aired, Winston Wolkoff went to visit Trump, expecting her to be despondent or sad.

“She was radiant, she was smiling,” Winston Wolkoff said. “It was as if nothing happened.”

“I said to her, ‘How many times have you heard the words ‘p*ssy’ and ‘president’ in the same sentence?’ And we burst out laughing,” she added. “She knows who she married…. She knew what she was getting into, and so did he.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Winston Wolkoff said that the laughter was a release of tension and noted that it came before other women came forward to accuse the president of sexual harassment or misconduct.

She added that though she and Trump are no longer friends and that she feels betrayed by her, she admired her strength and attitude of not caring what other people thought of her.

“Her confidence exudes every day,” and it “gives you that confidence,” Winston Wolkoff said.

Winston Wolkoff met Trump in the early 2000s and considered her a close friend for much of that time. After joining the Trump inaugural team, she worked as an unpaid adviser to her longtime friend.

“We shared a lot over 15 years,” Winston Wolkoff said.

Eventually, a controversy caused the two to have a falling out and Winston Wolkoff ultimately decided to write a tell-all book about her relationship with the First Lady, titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

The book is slated to hit shelves on September 1.

While Trump hasn’t commented on the biography, Stephanie Grisham, her chief of staff, called it a method of getting revenge and was filled with mistruths.

The infamous Access Hollywood tape, which was released in 2016, was expected to ruin any chances that Trump had at winning the election. In it, he bragged about grabbing women by the genitalia and kissing them because he was famous enough that they would allow him to do so, he said in the recording.

He later dismissed the conversation as merely locker room talk.

Winston Wolkoff’s book also includes explosive details about Trump’s life, including the assertion that she wouldn’t move into the White House until her bedroom and bathroom were completely remodeled, as The Inquisitr previously reported.