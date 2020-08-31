Alexa Collins Does Yoga Stretches While Clad In An Olive Green Bra & Leggings

Alexa Collins took to Instagram to share a sizzling series of snaps that saw her clad in a sexy, workout-chic look. The post was added to her feed on Monday morning, and it consisted of four images of her clad in the same sexy attire.

The first image in the deck captured Alexa posed in the center of the frame. The model sat in the middle of a yoga mat that was positioned on the top of a piece of faux grass. Alexa posed cross-legged on the mat and looked down toward the ground as she put both hands on her ankles. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled back in a high bun and showed off her bombshell body in a hot two-piece set. A tag in the upload indicated that her sexy choice of attire was from Rio Yoga.

On her upper half, Alexa rocked a curve-hugging bra that boasted an olive green hue with a splash of beige. The garment was tight on her chest, and its plunging neckline showed off a tease of her ample bust. The piece had thin straps that stretched over her tanned shoulders and left her bronze arms well on display. She paired the look with a set of high-waisted bottoms that were equally tight.

The curve-hugging leggings possessed the same green color, and the area around her knees was beige. The top of the piece stretched over her tiny midsection, and her trim abs were well on display. Alexa went barefoot for the look.

The second photo in the series captured Alexa posed directly in the center of the frame. She knelt on the yoga mat and tucked her arms on each of her thighs as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. In the last two images in the set, Alexa struck different poses while still giving her audience a peek at her toned figure.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she was getting in her morning stretches. The upload has only been live on her feed for a short time, but it’s amassed over 11,000 likes and 120-plus comments.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing sweetheart,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“Wow and you have beautiful feet,” another Instagrammer chimed in on the post.

“Thank you for NOT having tats,” a third social media user chimed in with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Holy smokes girl,” one more complimented on the skin-baring snap.