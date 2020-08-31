Carrie Underwood Leaves Message Thanking Fans Following ‘Let There Be Peace’ Release

Fans are loving 'Let There Be Peace.'

Carrie Underwood uploaded a post to Instagram Monday thanking fans for voicing their thoughts on her new single, “Let There Be Peace.” She shared a picture of herself singing her heart out in the recording studio along with a video montage of the song being recorded.

The single has a country gospel feel to it while reflecting a message of wishing to make the world a better place in place of typical Christmas materialistic desires. “Let There Be Peace” will be a single on Underwood’s upcoming album, My Gift, which comes out September 25. Underwood’s post came as a follow-up to the post she made three days ago debuting the single, which now has garnered more than 200,000 views.

Fans continued to share their love for the song on the latest post. Many Care Bears — as Underwood’s fans call themselves — said that her single couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Amazing song! Our world is in need of Peace, Hope, Love, and Joy,” one wrote.

“This album is going to be unbelievable???? you are beyond gifted,” another added.

“Love Love this song!!!! No one could ever sing this song better than you!!!! Message is Amazing!!!! We all need this powerful message right now!!!!????” a third enthused.

My Gift will be Underwood’s first holiday album. She only revealed the upcoming album in July, but the album has quickly gained plenty of hype. Underwood announced the full track list in a previous Instagram post four days ago. In addition to her new original songs, “Let There Be Peace” and “Sweet Baby Jesus,” the album will feature her renditions of classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “O Come O Ye Faithful.” The album will also feature a couple of guest artists: John Legend will sing an original song titled “Hallelujah” and her son Isaiah will be featured in the track “Little Drummer Boy.” Legend commented on the post, thanking her for allowing him to lend his voice to the album.

Despite these difficult times, everything’s coming up roses for Underwood lately. Underwood recently announced that she will be performing with Brad Paisley at the Grand Ole Opry for a Labor Day celebration. The concert was initially meant to be performed in front of a live audience, but as of August 7, their performances will be live-streamed. She will be promoting My Gift during the concert and will likely give her first live performance off “Let There Be Peace.”