Jade Thirlwall Wows In Cut-Out Bodysuit On Set Of New Little Mix Music Video

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself on the set of their latest music video for “Holiday.”

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a black cut-out bodysuit that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. Thirlwall styled her long curly blond and brunette hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with a ring. She showed off a hint of the tattoo inked on the side of her body and rocked short nails decorated with colorful polish. According to Steal Her Style, the X Factor winner has a total of three tattoos.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Thirlwall was photographed side-on with both arms above her head. She stood in front of a white poll and pushed her body forward while gazing in front of her.

In the next slide, Thirlwall kept one hand raised and sported a mouth-open expression. The singer filmed in front of a green screen due to the video containing lots of graphics.

In the third and final frame, Thirlwall posted a pic that was taken through the camera that was recording her. She was captured placing one hand on her upper thigh and the other on her chest. Thirlwall tilted her head up and closed her eyes while keeping her mouth open.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 212,700 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.6 million followers.

“You are actually incredible omfg,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“I LOVE U TO THE MOON AND BACK,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Jade your figure is literally goals omggg,” remarked a third fan.

“Finally found the definition of “perfect” I’ve been looking for on Google,” a fourth admirer commented.

The video for Little Mix’s new single “Holiday” has been watched more than 3.6 million times via their official YouTube channel. You can watch it here.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Thirlwall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she enjoyed a relaxing spa getaway in a white robe. Thirlwall went barefoot for the occasion and showcased the large tattoo on her right foot that went slightly up her leg. She painted her pedicured toes and short fingernails with a coat of yellow polish and sported her long curly brunette hair down. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thirlwall covered her face with a mask.