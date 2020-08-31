Katya Elise Henry Gets Nearly Nude Wearing Sparkling Crystal Lingerie

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry sizzled in her most recent Instagram post on Monday morning, giving her 7.6 million followers a thrilling start to the week. She looked exceptionally glamorous wearing a shimmering crystal ensemble that that bared all of her enviable curves, accessorized with a lavish faux fur jacket.

Katya credited her older sister Tanaya’s brand for the elegant lingerie, and sent some virtual love to her in the caption. Tanaya’s work is custom designed and impressively hand made.

Katya faced the camera with her backside to show off the detailing on the tiny piece of body jewelry, which was fashioned into the shape of a thong. Two delicate strands of pink crystal ran over the top of her hips and disappeared between her rounded cheeks.

An extra bit of matching detailing joined the two strands together at the small of her back, creating a little triangle of sparkle just above her the upper cleavage of her derriere. She arched her back to emphasize the alluring shape of her rear end.

Very little of the top of the outfit was visible, but featured glittering pink straps around the top of both shoulders and a thin chain with an adjustable clasp encircling her rib cage. The bit of her left breast that could be seen was draped with single vertical strands in clear and pink that appeared to make up the front of the garment.

A bright studio light accentuated the reflective crystals and skillfully defined Katya’s physique. Her muscular back was particularly emphasized by a deep shadow that ran all the way down her spine, as well as modulations of tone across both shoulder blades.

Katya gazed over her shoulder with a sultry expression. She stared at the camera with an arched eyebrow and pouted her shiny lips. Light kissed her striking features and created depth in her dark brown eyes.

She accessorized with an elegant satin-lined fur coat, which was draped around the back of her thighs to perfectly frame her tantalizing booty. It was a rich apricot color that beautifully complimented Katya’s bronzed skin.

Her long hair was braided into tight cornrows and cascaded down her back, nearly grazing her behind.

As covered by The Inquisitr, yesterday Katya shared an Instagram reel that demonstrated the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining her incredible figure. She burned through a killer leg and glute session at the gym wearing a pair of skin tight leggings and cropped hoodie that displayed all her curves.