Donald Trump ‘Will Do Anything To Win’ Including Violate The Law, Warns Ex-Trump Official

A former senior White House official under Donald Trump warned that the president is willing to do anything to stay in office, including violating the law or stepping on his own staff.

As the Alternative Press reported, Miles Taylor, a lifelong member of the Republican party and the former chief of staff of the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security, said that citizens are right to be worried about how Trump will behave in order to win in November.

“Put nothing past Donald Trump,” Taylor said. “He will do anything to win. If that means climbing over other people, climbing over his own people, or climbing over U.S. law, he will do it. People are right to be concerned.”

As AP reported, Taylor isn’t the only individual who is concerned with what Trump will do to take the Oval Office in the upcoming race. Democrats, government watchdogs, and his fellow Republicans have all expressed trepidation.

According to the report, watchdogs are concerned with the fact that Trump appears to be openly undermining the validity of the election by claiming that voting by mail is riddled with fraud. This could lead to fewer individuals turning out for the election or in voters mistrusting the results.

Meanwhile, both Trump and Biden’s teams are looking at how to move forward with their respective campaigns as the race begins to tighten. While Biden isn’t planning to do any in-person canvassing, the GOP is ramping up their door-to-door efforts.

“We’ve now ramped up to about 2 million volunteers that have been activated. We’re knocking a million doors a week,” said RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. “Biden has chosen to forego that. They’re knocking zero doors a week.”

Biden will begin to hold in-person events, which he has so far decided to hold back on.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump is also planning to hold large events in the coming weeks, something that he has been criticized for doing in the past as the novel coronavirus continues to spread and kill tens of thousands of individuals in the United States.

The two differences in campaigning highlight the divergent attitudes between the candidates, AP suggested.

In the 64 days leading up to the election, the situation is expected to be chaotic as the president likely ramps up his rhetoric around mail-in voting and continues to paint himself as the candidate of law and order.

At the same time, he is expected to continue to pain protests against police brutality as violent mobs that pose a threat to those living in the suburbs.