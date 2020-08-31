Lauren Dascalo Slays In Snakeskin-Print Bikini Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Lauren Dascalo is back in a swimsuit on Instagram, and her audience could not be more delighted with the sight. The model took to her page on Sunday evening to add a series of skin-baring snaps that saw her clad in a hot outfit.

The first image in the deck captured Lauren with her body posed in profile. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at Taboo in Cancun, and the caption of the post, she shared that all she needs are seafood and good company, and she’s a happy girl. Lauren tilted her head back and closed her eyes as she playfully tugged at her bikini top. She kicked one leg out in front of her and flashed a glimpse of her muscular legs, which were well on display.

Lauren opted for a snakeskin-print set that gave off major sexy vibes. The garment boasted different hues of yellow and orange, and it clung tightly to every inch of her figure. On her upper-half, Lauren sported a tiny bikini top that offered a tease of cleavage. The middle of the garment was decorated with strings that tied in front of her bust while its thin straps stretched over her shoulders.

On her lower-half, she sported a high-waisted skirt that boasted the same, fun pattern. The waistband was tight on her midsection, and its thigh-high slit showed off her muscular legs in their entirety. She wore her long, blond locks pulled halfway back, and her hair spilled messily over her one of her eyes. Lauren also added a pair of dangly earrings to complete her ensemble.

The second photo in the series captured Lauren posed with a pal. The two girls appeared inside of a limo that had a ceiling with dozens of twinkly lights. Lauren rocked the same, skimpy outfit, and her tiny top offered a generous view of her ample bust. She styled her long, dark locks with a side part, and her hair tumbled over her shoulders.

The post has been a hit with her fans, and as of this writing, it’s earned more than 18,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most complimented Lauren’s toned figure while a few more left emoji instead of words.

“You look absolutely stunning. If looks could kill, we wuld be dead,” one follower complimented alongside a series of flame emoji.

“My Baby Girl You are so Beautiful And Sexy and Amazing I would love to be your company,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS ur body is AMAZING & SEXY AF!!!” another follower wrote with the addition a few red hearts.