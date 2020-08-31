Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Strapless Black One-Piece Swimsuit On Instagram

Devon Windsor continued her streak of stunning Instagram photos on Monday with another hot new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The Victoria’s Secret model shared the double-pic upload just moments ago but it is already proving to be a major hit with many of her 2.1 million followers.

The snaps captured the 26-year-old looking as stunning as ever as she enjoyed a beautiful day out on the water. She stood directly in front of the lens as she worked the camera, staring it down with a sultry gaze as the wind whipped through her damp, platinum locks.

A gorgeous view of the secluded shoreline and calm water made up the background of the images and was illuminated by the golden glow of the setting sun. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, though it appeared to be the model herself that truly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

Devon sizzled as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in her “favorite full piece” swimsuit from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear collection that clung tightly to her body in all of the right ways. The black one-piece boasted a strapless design that showcased the beauty’s toned arms and shoulders, while also leaving her bronzed decolletage completely bare. Its cups fell low down her chest and featured a deep v cut that exposed a teasing peek at her ample cleavage. The piece also featured a unique set of lapels along its neckline that drew even further attention to the busty display.

The swimsuit appeared to provide full coverage of her backside and hips, though it still allowed her to show off a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. It also featured a thick belt with a silver buckle that wrapped high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Devon left her platinum locks down for the sunkissed photoshoot. They were gathered mostly to one side of her shoulder and appeared slightly damp as if she had just emerged from a dip in the water prior to the images being captured. She also added a slew of jewelery to her swimwear ensemble, including a set of bangle bracelets and a gold statement necklace with a large circular pendant.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to flood Devon’s latest social media post with comments and compliments.

“She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!” one person wrote.

“Statuesque!! This is actually my favorite of all of your pictures so far,” praised another fan.

“Obsessed w you, this collection rocks,” a third follower gushed.

“Wow you are so incredible,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 9,000 likes within the short timespan.