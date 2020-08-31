Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Flaunts Slender Figure In Bikini Top And Biker Shorts

Maya Stepper shared a double update with her 676,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, August 30, which showed her rocking a skimpy bikini top and biker shorts during a trip to Arizona.

The photos featured the German model, who is known for her Victoria’s Secret campaigns, posing at the Grand Canyon National Part, according to the geotag. The iconic rock formations towered behind her as Stepper faced the camera. In the first, she placed one leg in front of the other as she rested her right hand on a rock. The second shot was very similar, but Stepper appeared to have shifted to the left a little bit.

Stepper wore a brown bikini top that featured small triangle cups. They were widely spaced, showcasing quite a bit of her cleavage. The bra had thin straps that went behind her neck and around her torso. On her lower body, she sported a pair of black shorts whose hems extended to her mid-thighs, outlining her slender legs. The waistband sat right over her navel, exposing a belly button piercing and showcasing her itty-bitty waist.

Stepper accessorized her ensemble with a dark-colored cap with the word “Homme” emblazoned in white across the front, which is French for “man,” according to Google Translate. Her blond hair was styled down as it peeked from under the cap, falling over her shoulders.

In the caption, Stepper joked that “haters” will say the background was photoshopped.

In under a day, the photos have garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 145 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to joke with her caption and to shower her with praise.

“Sorry, but I am only looking at you because you are so beautiful, so what’s been photoshopped according to ‘haters,'” one user wrote.

“Haha love the caption… No, seriously, the Grand Canyon looks like a freakin painting when you’re high above,” replied another user.

“Wait….? Are you standing in front of a painting?” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are a real life photoshop human being babe,” added a fourth fan.

Stepper often shares photos that highlight her figure to her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has written, she previously posted a black-and-white shot of herself wearing underwear bottoms and a white cropped tank top during her staycation. Her underwear featured a thong back that exposed her tight glutes. She was on all fours next to a large window as she turned her head to glance at the camera, while partially covering her mouth behind her arm.