‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Carly’s Haunted By What Happened With Nelle

New General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 31 reveal that emotions will be running high for many people across Port Charles. Carly was unable to hold onto Nelle during their confrontation on the cliff and that moment where she lost her grip is going to be difficult for her to move past.

The sneak peek shared on Monday via Twitter indicated that Carly will struggle over this shocker in the days ahead. Jax caught up to her right after it happened, and his take on the situation left her even more rattled than she already was. She knew that she tried to save Nelle, but Jax worried that the police would interpret things differently given the contentious history between the two women.

This week, Jax and Carly will spend some time talking again about what happened. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jax’s take will be that Nelle is gone and they can simply move forward. However, Carly won’t be quite so confident.

It appears that she will wisely wonder whether or not Nelle is really gone. This would seem to suggest that the body will not be found, and General Hospital viewers know that means that there is a solid possibility that Nelle will pop up again at some point.

The weekly preview shows that Carly will remain on edge regarding this situation for now. The video teases that at one point, she will wake up with a start as she turns to look across the room. It seems likely that she’ll be having a nightmare about the Nelle situation and wake up feeling anxious about whether it was real or not.

According to General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Jax will feel relieved and as if they’ve managed to wrap this up nicely. Carly, on the other hand, apparently will doubt that they did the right thing. She will probably regret not just telling Valerie that she did encounter Nelle on the cliff and unsuccessfully tried to save her.

During the days ahead, Carly will confide in Jax. General Hospital teasers note that she will be telling him a huge secret of some sort, so viewers might see an additional twist of some sort come into play here.

Sonny will be fairly distracted this fall over concerns regarding Cyrus and the impending loss of Mike. That may mean that he’ll miss some telling signs hinting at how close Carly and Jax become again. Nina is already a bit anxious about how close the two exes remain, and she will surely be rattled even more as she watches this relationship intensify.

Will people in Port Charles, along with General Hospital fans, get any closure regarding whether Nelle is still alive or not? Spoilers hint that there could still be some juicy twists and turns ahead and much more should be revealed during the next few shows.