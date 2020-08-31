Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Athletic Legs In Daisy Dukes While Rocking A Chic Peach Hat

Olympic gymnast and social media influencer Nastia Liukin shared a hot series of snaps on her Instagram page that showed her clad in a fashion-forward outfit. The post was added to her feed on Monday morning, and it boasted four new shots.

The first photo in the set was snapped selfie-style, and Nastia extended one hand in front of her as she looked into the camera with one eye open and the other shut. She playfully stuck out her tongue for the camera and flashed a glimpse of her pearly whites. Her golden pooch was visible in the background in addition to a piece of white furniture.

The second image in the deck captured Nastia posed directly in the center of the frame. She appeared in front of a bed that was decorated with white linens. Nastia held her cellphone in one hand and tucked her opposite hand in her pocket. She opted for an all-denim outfit that flaunted her killer legs.

On her upper half, Nastia rocked an oversized shirt that was loose on her fit figure. She wore the bottom of the garment tucked into the waistband of her shorts, which helped accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. The lower portion of her attire was just as hot, and Nastia sported a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that boasted a light wash hue. The body of the piece was tight on her legs, and the leg holes were frayed, which gave a vintage vibe to the look. Thanks to the daringly short length of the shorts, her athletic legs were well on display.

In that particular image, she rocked a pair of sunglasses and added a trendy peach cap to complete her outfit. The next two images in the series captured Nastia posed at different angles and each one offered a great view of her figure.

A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Dallas, Texas. In the caption, she reminded fans to never take themselves too seriously and added a silly face emoji to the end of her words. Her audience has been thrilled with the upload so far, and it’s amassed over 3,000 likes and 30 comments from her adoring fans.

“This look!!!!!!! Need this hat!” one follower commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Happy Monday @nastialiukin and you’re so beautiful wearing that hat!” a second social media user chimed in.

“Ok, we won’t. Happy Monday gorgeous,” one more chimed in with the addition of a few heart-eyed and heart emoji.