Kindly Myers Looks Smoking Hot While Soaking In Lemon & Orange Slice Bath

Model Kindly Myers took to Instagram Monday and shared a photo that saw her looking smoking hot while she lounged in a bathtub filed with orange and lemon slices. The Playboy hottie wore a lace teddy while she soaked in the water while applying gloss to her lips.

Kindly’s teddy was made of sheer white lace that allowed a good deal of her skin to filter through. The sexy number featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The negligee also featured a lace-up front, which appeared to be untied. A seam going down the bottom front of the teddy drew the eye to her waistline.

The photo was taken from a side angle. Kindly leaned against the tub with her head resting against the back. The tub was about half full of milky elixir, which was filled with dozens the colorful fruity slices. Part of what appeared to be lighting equipment was situated on one side of the tub next to a wall.

Kindly held a tube of lip gloss in one hand. With the sponge application in her other hand, she applied the frosty pink gloss to her bottom lip while she gazed ahead. One of her legs was out of the water, and her knee was bent. She leaned it to one side, giving her fans a nice look at her toned thigh. Her flat tummy was also prominent in the picture.

The popular influencer wore her hair up in a messy bun piled on the top of her head. She wore a few tendrils around her face. She accessorized with a pendant necklace, and she also sported a bold white polish on her nails, which were trimmed short.

In the caption, she tagged photographer Thomas Prusso while mentioning it was his birthday.

The sultry snap got the attention of Kindly’s fans, and many of them took to the comments section and left dozens of flame and heart emoji.

Other followers took a moment to leave complimentary comments.

“Sexy and beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Very sexy,” a second comment echoed.

“Looking so good,” gushed a third follower.

“I’ll wash your back. And your front,” quipped a fourth admirer.

With regular content that shows her flaunting her killer figure scantily clad in revealing outfits that include flirty lingerie, Kindly knows how to keep her online audience coming back for more.

Earlier on Monday morning, she shared a titillating video clip that featured her rocking a tiny black bikini while getting sprayed with water.