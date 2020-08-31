‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Chooses To Rescue Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) won’t waste any time when he learns that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is newly single. He will valiantly come to Brooke’s rescue and make a bid to become her knight in shining armor, per SheKnows Soaps,

Bill Makes A Choice

On Friday’s episode of B&B, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) broke up with Bill, as seen in the image below. The media mogul said that he loved Katie, but she believed that he loved her sister more. She wasn’t willing to put herself through any more heartache and ended the relationship. Although she was heartbroken, she was finished with her former fiancé. Bill called out after her but Katie left in tears.

The media mogul will show where his priorities lie when he chooses which woman to go after. The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that he decides to take Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) advice and go after the woman he loves, Brooke.

The businessman decides to make the most of the current circumstances. Both he and Brooke are single and they could have a future together if she would be willing to let go of the past.

Bill To The Rescue

The soap opera will show that Bill is furious with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He never believed that Ridge and Brooke were each other’s destiny and always maintained that she was too good for the dressmaker. Bill knows that Ridge has let down Brooke repeatedly and that she deserves better than the designer.

Bill will courageously approach Brooke again. The last time he spoke to her, she broke his heart, but he needs to try to get through to her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that he will make her an unbeatable proposition and offer to be her knight in shining armor.

The media mogul realizes that Brooke is still hurting and may need some space to get over Ridge, but he is willing to wait for her. He is also trying to get over Katie and figures that they can comfort each other. He knows that in time, they will be able to restart their relationship afresh.

When Bill and Brooke kissed in the cabin, it seemed to awaken some old feelings for him. Since that night, he has been daydreaming about his former wife. Even though he professed to also be in love with Katie, it appears as if Brooke has always been the woman of his dreams.