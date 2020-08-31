Georgia Fowler Sizzles In Navy Underwear For Double Update

Georgia Fowler tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 31, with a new double update that saw her in a flattering lingerie set that left little to the imagination, putting her fit figure fully on display.

The two-picture slideshow captured the New Zealand model, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, rocking a navy blue two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. The bra had a underwire structure that pushed against Fowler’s chest, helping to accentuate her cleavage. The solid cups were held together by a lace piece that added some detailing and texture to the ensemble.

Fowler teamed it with a pair of matching underwear bottoms that included the same lace panel at the front. They boasted a classic hipster design that clung to her hips and allowed her to show off her toned midriff.

The first shot showed Fowler sitting on a dark couch. The camera was tilted, capturing her from an angle. Fowler glanced at the camera with serious eyes and lips pressed closely together. The second was a more unusual picture that featured her with her arms outstretched as she shot an intense look at the photographer. Both appeared to have been taken with flash, which added an edgy vibe to the shots.

In the geotag space, Fowler revealed that her post was a paid partnership with Calvin Klein, adding in the caption that the brand’s underwear is her “second skin.” She also noted that the photos were taken at home by her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah.

The slideshow has attracted more than 18,700 likes and upwards of 100 comments since going live earlier today. Her fans used the occasion to share their reaction to the photos and to send Fowler their love.

“Wow looks so unbelievably breathtaking beautiful [red heart],” one user wrote.

“You are very beautiful and attractive,” replied another fan.

“In the warmth of summer, she vanishes into the ocean blues,” a third user chimed in.

“I love [pink heart] how visceral this is… Such an amazing photo. You look mega hot!!!” added a fourth fan.

Fowler often shows off her physique to her Instagram fans in underwear and bikinis. Recently, she shared a series of snapshots that captured her soaking up the sun at a beach in Sydney, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She wore a white two-piece that included an underwire top with a square-shaped detail in the middle. Her matching bottoms featured a classic U-shaped waistband that showcased her tight lower abs. In the photos, Fowler could be seen enjoying a tangerine.