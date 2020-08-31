Sarah Houchens Enjoys Her Morning View While Flaunting Toned Abs On Instagram

Sarah Houchens took to Instagram to share another smoking new series of snaps that showed her in a comfy yet sexy look. The double-photo update was added to her feed on Monday morning.

The first image in the set captured the blond bombshell posed in profile. She knelt on the ground in front of a large window that overlooked the city of Los Angeles. The window was treated with beige-colored drapes, and at Sarah’s back was a considerable planter with a leafy green plant. The fitness model directed her attention into the distance and grabbed her hair with one of her hands as she placed the opposite near her side.

Sarah opted for a hot look that included a white tank top. A tag in the post indicated that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova, a brand that Sarah has rocked many times in the past. The garment boasted spaghetti straps that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders, and the body of the piece was tight on her figure. The bottom of the tank top hit near her ribs, and its short length allowed Sarah to showcase her rock-hard abs.

The model opted for comfort on her lower-half and sported a pair of grey sweatpants. The bottoms were loose on her legs, and some of the fabric bunched up near her thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband was worn a few inches below her belly button and helped to showcase her tiny midsection and waist.

The second image in the set captured Sarah in the same hot outfit, but she turned her chest toward the window as she put one arm near the glass. She styled her long, blond locks with a braid that fell between her shoulder blades, and a few loose pieces of hair framed her face.

In the caption of the upload, Sarah told her audience that she was enjoying some morning views, and she made sure to add a sunshine emoji to the end of her words in addition to a few hashtags. The upload has been a hit with fans thus far, and it’s already attracted over 3,800 likes and 90-plus comments. Most social media users applauded Sarah’s ripped figure while a few more let her know that they are big fans.

“Perfect tight body whatever your doing dont stop,” one follower raved.

“So HOT Sarah! Even WITH clothes on!” a second social media user added.

“Looks like the most beautiful morning ever,” a third Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a few red heart emoji.